BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News and the the Guarantee Shoe Center are teaming up to get new shoes on the feet of those in need.

The annual “Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive” benefits the men, women and children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Over the past 30 years, Guarantee Shoe Center said they’ve donated 91,000 pairs of shoes.

Drop off usable shoes at the Guarantee Shoe Center on Chester Avenue or the at the KGET studio on the corner of 21st and L Streets during regular business hours.

The drive runs through April 10.