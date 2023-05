BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET and Guarantee Shoe Center partnered up for the 31st annual Shoe Drive benefitting the Open Door Network to collect new and gently used shoes for men, women and children for several weeks in April and early May.

Over 8,000 pairs of shoes have been donated so far this year. That puts us well past our goal of 100,000 pairs over the life of the shoe drive, with a grand total of 104,000 pairs.