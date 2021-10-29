Annual ‘Ram For A Day’ experience returns to Garces Memorial High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School’s “Ram For A Day” event is back. The annual experience gives 8th grade or high school transfer students the opportunity to immerse themselves into a day in the life of a Garces student.

There will be student-led activities, campus tours and several other activities for students and parents to enjoy. Ram For A Day will be on Friday, Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Garces Memorial High School is located at 2800 Loma Linda Drive.

You can sign up online at garces.org/admissions or by contacting the admissions office at 661- 327-2578, ext: 122.