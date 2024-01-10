BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office made a special announcement Wednesday regarding Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The 2nd annual Race Against Trafficking 5K Run and Walk will return to The Park at Riverwalk on Jan. 27, with the festivities kicking off around 8:30 a.m. Day-of event registration will start at 7 a.m., according to organizers.

The event is hosted by the Kern County Family Justice Center and all proceeds will benefit victims of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased here or at the event.

