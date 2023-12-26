BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interested in taking a swim on the first day of the new year?

Residents ages seven or older are invited to dive in for $5 at the Recreation and Parks Department’s 16th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, sponsored by Arctic Glacier. The plunge will be held at McMurtrey Aquatic Center, located at 1325 Q St. in downtown Bakersfield.

Those interested can swim 25 yards to dry land, where hot chocolate will be available for participants and spectators, according to organizers.

The event will begin at 11 a.m., according to organizers. Participants must be checked in before 11:30 a.m.

This year, organizers say 116 people braved 59 degree water and 51 degree outdoor temperature.

Pre-registration is open now, and you can also register on the day of the event at the pool. For more information, visit the Recreation and Parks Department’s website.