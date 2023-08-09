BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Perseid meteor shower will be visible in Kern County’s clear skies this weekend.

The Perseid meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August, brings swift and bright meteors that frequently leave long “wakes” of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere. The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour.

NASA explains the Perseid meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. When comets come around the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them, then every year, Earth passes through debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere and disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be most visible on the night of Saturday, Aug. 12 after 10 p.m. until just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 13. The peak of this meteor shower is broad, and NASA says in past years, high activity has been reported well after the peak, so keep an eye on the sky before and after Saturday too.

If you want to try to photograph the meteor shower, NASA suggests using a telescope, a DSLR or mirrorless camera, but some point-and-shoot cameras with manual controls could be used as well.

