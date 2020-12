BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s annual public menorah lighting is set for Dec. 13 in front of the Chabad Jewish Community Center.

Hot latkes and Hanukkah doughnuts will be served, dreidels spun and live music played during the ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The center is located at 6901 Ming Ave.