Annual Media Music Jam raises thousands of dollars for Kern County Cancer Fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Local musicians, media personalities and prominent community members came together on Saturday to rock the night away and raise money for local cancer patients.

The annual Media Music Jam was held at the Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.

17’s Jim Scott, Alex Fisher, Tabatha Mills, and Olivia LaVoice hit the stage along with former reporters Danny Freeman, Lori Lizarraga, and Jason Galvin.

Early estimates show nearly $70,000 was raised for the Kern County Cancer Fund.

The Kern County Cancer Fund helps local residents who need financial assistance going through cancer treatment.