BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Annual Mayor’s Ball, which benefits CityServe, is scheduled for Dec. 2 in downtown Bakersfield.

This is the fourth year that the Mayor’s Ball has brought together community leaders to invest in the community to see it flourish, event organizers said.

The Gala is scheduled to feature a reception hour, a decadent dinner and dessert, entertainment and dancing.

CityServe Bakersfield is a nonprofit organization aimed at transforming families and individuals to sustainability.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said in a news release:

The Mayor’s Ball is a special evening to support one of the worthiest of causes—helping the needy and broken in our midst. CityServe has remained committed to filling the gaps in our community and addressing the biggest needs. Please join me in celebrating the work that has been done when we come together for a flourishing community. Mayor Karen Goh

Event organizers say the gala will be held at CityServe at 3201 F St. To sponsor a table, click here.