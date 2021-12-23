Annual Holiday 5k toy run happening Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Holiday 5K Toy run is being held Friday morning at the Marketplace Bakersfield.

People who are interested should bring a new unwrapped toy. Check-in is at 6 a.m. and the walk/run will take place at 7 a.m.

Rain will not stop the traditional Bakersfield event as the marketplace has great coverage. Luis Cousin, one of the organizers of the event, said how the event came to be. 

“Usually going back to many years ago when we were thinking about something to do for the community that was giving…it kind of became a tradition where we decided as family everybody started going and collecting toys for a lot of these kids” Cousin said.

Cousin said the event brings together the community despite having many social issues and broken families.  

The toys will be donated to children in the homeless shelter.  

