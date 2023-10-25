BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The main goal of the 2023 HIRE Celebration and Awards Luncheon is to show respect and recognize the hard work that disabled individuals to within local businesses.

The event will be held on Oct. 26, starting at 11 a.m., according to organizers. The Bakersfield ARC is proud to honor the hardworking individuals and each employer involved as well. The lunch at Hodel’s Country Dining will feature inspirational speakers, multiple employee awards, and even raffle drawings.

Mayor Karen Goh will be at the luncheon supporting the cause, along with Kevin Charrette from KGET-17, who will be hosting the event.

Shawn Kennemer, CEO and President of Bakersfield ARC, was excited to share the special moment with the community. “October is national disability employment awareness month, and we are excited to share our mission and vision of providing job opportunities those with IDD’s in our community,” said Kennemer. “We are deeply honored to have the individuals we serve be recognized at this event.”