Annual Garces barbecue to be held Sept. 29, drive-thru only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual “Holy Smoke BBQ” at Garces Memorial High School will take place as a drive-thru only event this year.

Tickets are $50 per person for the Sept. 29 event in the Garces Memorial student parking lot, school officials said. The meal features a filet, au gratin potatoes, salad, Pyrenees roll and chocolate chip cookies from Jake’s Original Tex-Mex Cafe.

Proceeds will help fund the tuition assistance program and academic and extra-curricular programs.

For tickets or sponsorship information, call 661-327-2578 ext. 118, or click here. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 22. No tickets will be sold at the event.

Those who buy 10 or more tickets have the option to get meals delivered.

The drive-thru will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.