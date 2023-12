BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Probation Auxiliary County of Kern and Kern County Probation Department invite you to participate in the run benefitting at-risk youths in Kern County.

The annual Fog Run takes place Jan. 6 at Lake Ming — a fundraiser going on 34 years in the Kern County. The first 600 registrants receive a free T-shirt.

Registration is $40, but goes up to $45 on Jan. 1, according to organizers.

Those interested can register at the Fog Run’s website.