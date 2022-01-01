Annual event feeds hundreds of people in need in Bakersfield on New Years Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One annual tradition kicked off once again this year. That tradition, feeding those in need in Bakersfield.

It’s called ‘Feed the Need’. The Mission at Bakersfield was given food that could feed more than 500 people. All of whom were given warm meals to enjoy on New Year’s Day.

People stood in a line that wrapped around the building waiting for a chance to get a hot holiday turkey meal. The food was donated by both the Naina and Ravi Patel foundation, and the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center (CBCC).

“Every year on New Year’s Day CBCC they come together and put this meal together for our guests here in the mission,” LaVonne Jarrow the food services coordinator at The Mission said. “Like I said they do this every year which gives our kitchen a little break now and we get to look around and enjoy and partake in the festivities ourselves.”

But it wasn’t just food that was donated. It was a kind act to start the year of right for these hundreds of people. After they finished eating they got tote bags filled with a jacket, beanie, socks and toiletries.

“Oh yeah, I believe people are really grateful for this event because it’s like New Year’s day,” Jarrow said. “Somebody actually literally cares to come out here to be with and to serve our homeless population in Kern County.”

The event lasted until the afternoon but the food would still be enjoyed all the way through dinner.