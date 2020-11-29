Annual Condors Teddy Bear Toss goes on, but altered because of pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County and the Bakersfield Condors made sure an annual tradition continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Toss took place outside the Mechanics Bank Arena. In any other year, thousands of fans would attend a Condors game and throw teddy bears onto the ice after the first goal, but this year’s event was much different.

A drive-thru allowed supporters to throw a tedd bear from the safety of their own car.

Condors head coach Jay Croft credited the Condors staff and the United Way of Kern County for pulling off the event during what has been a devastating year for so many.

“With the way the world is right now and the strange times and the pandemic, and us not being on the ice right now, we still wanted to keep the tradition alive and its acreddited to Matt Riley, our team president, and all the hard work his staff has done here and all the great people at United Way Kern that have come together for a great cause.,” he said.

While the Teddy Bear Toss has ended, you can still support United Way Kern by visiting their website and making a donation. Those teddy bears will be given to several organizations around town to be distributed to local kids this holiday season.