BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toy drive met families in need where they are right in the middle of their neighborhood to pass out joy to children.

The annual Community Interventions toy drive kicked off Saturday around noon in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The organization has the goal of empowering marginalized and underrepresented groups in Kern County, with this being the fifth year Community Interventions has been helping local families have the best holiday possible.

“[We support] children who rely on very minimal support, and so we assist them, and love on them,” said Ucedrah Osby, Executive Director of Community Interventions. “You know, we call it love in action.”

Bakersfield Vice Mayor and Ward Two Councilman Andrae Gonzales also stopped by the toy drive to support those in the area.

“It’s just incredible to see how many people are so giving in our community, and just trying to make sure things happen to improve the lives and bring Christmas cheer to so many of those who desperately need it, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Gonzales told 17 News.

Community Interventions raised funds all year for the event starting on Black Friday in 2022.

Some members even pay out of pocket to spread holiday cheer to impacted children, according to the organization.