The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County raised more than $34,000 from its annual Cinnamon Roll Drive in Downtown Bakersfield.

Folks started showing up outside the KGET studios at Compassion Corner shortly after we hit the air Wednesday morning.

The money raised will help pay for day care services at ADAKC.

Plus, ADAKC says there are still 100 pans of cinnamon rolls left.

You can purchase them Thursday at the ADAKC office at 4203 Buena Vista Road.