The annual Christmas in the Neighborhood party is set for Friday night in East Bakersfield.

It’s the sixth year the Bakersfield Police Activities League is hosting the event.

It’s a free party to make sure hundreds of low income families have a merry Christmas.

The event will feature games, food, raffles and more.

The event is free from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at 301 E. 4th St.