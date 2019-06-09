Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning

Annual Casino Night raises money for cancer

Local News

by: Lia Yoakum

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a night full of games, live music and great food for Tigerfight Foundation supporters.

It was the organization’s 11th Annual Casino Night at Padre Hotel Saturday night.

The Tigerfight Foundation raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the guests were apart of the effort while also enjoying a casino-inspired evening.

The night’s activities included live music and silent auctions.

Casino Night was also raising money to support Kern County Families fighting against pediatric blood cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS