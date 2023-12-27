BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community now has less than a month to purchase tickets for the annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast. ️

The event kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:40 a.m., organizers say. People from across Bakersfield will gather together at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center in prayer and fellowship.

If you would like to attend this year’s event, you can stop by one of the many locations in Bakersfield to purchase your ticket:

Bakersfield City Hall – Mayor’s Office, located at 1501 Truxtun Ave.

Hodel’s Country Dining, located at 5917 Knudsen Drive

Mechanics Bank Ticket Outlet, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Mossman’s Westchester, located at 1819 30th St.

Watson Realty, located at 9101 Camino Media

Individual tickets are $25, and patron sponsor tickets, which come with a table for eight, are $500.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.