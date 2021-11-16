Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to perform at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Raiderette, now comedian and actress, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in March.

Johnson-Reyes is coming to preform live and promote her new book “Who Do I think I Am?”.

The former NFL cheeleader who was named rookie of the year and performed at Super Bowl XXXVII quit professional cheerleading and moved to Los Angeles in hopes of becoming an actress.

While in the midst of becoming internet famous from her viral video “Nail Salon”, Johnson-Reyes joined the cast of “MADtv” in 2007 and later that year another became well known for her act as “Bon Qui Qui,” a fast food worker who was not afraid speak her mind.

Johnson-Reyes is also know for her roles “The Shield”, “Ugly Betty”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, and several ads and commercials.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 and Johnson-Reyes will be performing on March 31.

Two VIP packages are available:

VIP Meet & Greet Package: Includes a signed book, premium seat and Artist M&G.

Book Bundle Package: Includes a signed book plus a ticket to the show.

You can get tickets at the Fox Theater Box office or online at http://thebakersfieldfox.com/.