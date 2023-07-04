BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For those who have furry loved ones, the Fourth of July can be worrisome, but Petco is helping to reunite pets with their families.

In case your pet does go missing during the celebrations, many animal shelters are teaming up with Petco to help reunite you as quickly and easily as possible.

The pet company’s “Love Lost” service helps you easily search for a lost dog or other missing pet. You can also use the service to report that you’ve found a lost pet.

If your pet goes missing, experts say you should also check repeatedly with local animal shelters and neighborhood websites.

You can visit the Love Lost service website by clicking here.