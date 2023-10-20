BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local animal sanctuary is inviting you to make a difference in the community and ‘Be a Champion of Animal Welfare.’

That is the slogan of the new Bucket List challenge going around town, started by Em’s and Mal’s Animal Sanctuary. The idea of the Bucket List is intended to highlight the growing problem of homeless dogs in Kern County. Contributions included on the list range from providing transportation to the shelter to even volunteering time at an animal shelter.

Shannon Williams, with Em’s and Mal’s Animal Sanctuary, joined 17 News today to talk about the purpose of the event.

“We have an obligation to take care of those animals, our shelter workers are overrun with work so our community should come together”, said Williams. “Everything from just coming down to the shelter and giving the shelter workers doughnuts to show thanks and appreciation.”