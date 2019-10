BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animal Control on Saturday is offering low cost vaccinations and licensing for dogs living within city limits.

Animal Control will be at Central Park at Mill Creek from 9 a.m. to noon offering low cost licensing and rabies, DAPP and Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccinations.

The park is located at 600 19th St.

For more information and pricing, click here.