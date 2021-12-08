Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Cardi

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and meets the pet of the week, Cardi.

Cardi is extremely mellow, gets along great with children, dogs, and cats, and is leash trained. She has been at the shelter for almost 90 days and needs a loving home before the holidays.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is currently at capacity and needs to find the dogs new homes before drastic choices are made by the shelter staff. To check out all the dogs for adoption or to learn about how you can foster a dog to help alleviate the stress and overflow of the shelter, call (661)-832-7387 or click here.