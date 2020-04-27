Angry Chickz holding grand opening for Bakersfield location next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hot chicken chain Angry Chickz has announced it will hold a grand opening for its new Bakersfield location on May 22.

The restaurant said it will open its new spot at 5041 Gosford Road Suite 300 at 11 a.m. Besides the food itself, the grand opening will include raffles and giveaways. One winner will get to take home a big-screen TV.

Angry Chickz announced its New Bakersfield location earlier this year. Other locations include Los Angeles and Fresno.

The chain serves Nashville hot chicken at spice levels ranging from “no heat” to the daunting “angry”, so intense that those who order it are required to sign a waiver.