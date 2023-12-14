BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program connects with children in need throughout the holiday season to ensure they see magic on Christmas morning.

“Some stranger that I don’t even know went out there and spent so much money on me. I don’t even know if I deserve it, but I was so grateful,” Kristen White, Salvation Army Donor Relations Coordinator said.

White was one of those recipients when she was a preteen.

“Growing up life was rough, we did come from poverty and we didn’t have much. When I ended up in foster care I was assigned a CASA advocate, a court appointed special advocate, and she came to me and told me about this ‘wishing tree’ thing. I didn’t really understand it at the time. I was too young, but she basically gave me this piece of paper and said ‘here, write down what you want for Christmas.”

What did Kristen write down?

Something that she never thought that she’d receive: a pair of Airwalks. A 90’s classic.

She wrote down other basic necessities too, and forgot about her wish list. A few weeks later she found that her wishes were granted.

She received her dream pair of shoes and so much more. 12-year-old Kristen was in shock.

“I almost didn’t even want to wear the shoes… and I didn’t for a few days. But then I thought to myself: well, they would want me to use them. So I did end up doing that. But most importantly what came from that situation was that I had decided for my future and the things that I had went through– when I received that gift from the Angel Tree, it also made me realize that I wanted to be that stranger when I grow up. I not only wanted to take care of my kids, but I wanted to help other kids throughout the community as well.”

Though you might recognize White from nonprofits throughout Kern County, she just recently started working for the Salvation Army back in February.

It wasn’t until they started discussing the angel tree program that she had realized that it was the exact program that had blessed her when she was younger.

“And I realized in that moment that Angel Tree that the Salvation Army is what changed my life so many years ago. And now I’ve come full circle and I work for nonprofits for a living so it’s not just a hobby anymore it’s actually what I do for a living. I couldn’t be more grateful I’m so incredibly blessed that I’ve come full circle and I didn’t even realize going to work for the salvation army that I’m now working for the nonprofit that makes that kind of special thing happen for kids.”