Angel Ramirez, Jose Manuel Ramirez III, Viviana Ramirez laid to rest on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been nearly three weeks since a gunman killed four people during a standoff in Wasco. On Thursday, three of the victims were laid to rest.

On July 25, officials say Jose Manuel Ramirez, Jr., 41, shot and killed his two sons — Jose and Angel — his partner, Viviana and Kern County Sheriff’s deputy Phillip Campas.

Family members say Viviana ran a successful photography business, and Jose reportedly ran Delano’s Best Smog and dreamed of starting a family with his wife Sarai. Meanwhile, Angel planned to start a family as well, running the Ramirez Muffler Shop in Wasco.

Services for the Ramirez family were held Thursday morning at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, in Shafter. A burial followed at the Shafter cemetery.