Angel Ramirez, Jose Manuel Ramirez III, Viviana Ramirez laid to rest on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been nearly three weeks since a gunman killed four people during a standoff in Wasco. On Thursday, three of the victims were laid to rest.

On July 25, officials say Jose Manuel Ramirez, Jr., 41, shot and killed his two sons — Jose and Angel — his partner, Viviana and Kern County Sheriff’s deputy Phillip Campas.

Family members say Viviana ran a successful photography business, and Jose reportedly ran Delano’s Best Smog and dreamed of starting a family with his wife Sarai. Meanwhile, Angel planned to start a family as well, running the Ramirez Muffler Shop in Wasco.

Services for the Ramirez family were held Thursday morning at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, in Shafter. A burial followed at the Shafter cemetery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News