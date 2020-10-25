Andre’s Drive Thru sign heading to Kern County Museum’s neon lights display

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A piece of Bakersfield history is making its way to the Kern County Museum. The Andre’s Drive Thru neon sign that was once located on Niles Street is headed for a display at the museum.

The sign itself was hours away from being demolished before museum staff stepped in to save the iconic landmark. The sign, which has been around since 1953, will be added to the museum’s neon lights display.

“It’s very important to a lot of people here in Bakersfield for things like this to be preserved because it preserves memories too,” board member of Citizens Preserving History Anna Reading-Carey said.

The outside exhibits at the Kern County Museum are open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more at the museum’s website.