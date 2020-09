BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kegley Institute of Ethics is hosting an ethics and COVID-19 moderated conversation event on Thursday.

Dr. Nate Olson, Associate Director of The Kegley Institute of Ethics and Associate Professor of Philosophy at the California State University, Bakersfield, discussed some of the talking points for Thursday’s event.

Dr. Olson’s research focuses on issues related to personal and professional relationships.

To join the forum, visit www.csub.edu/kie.