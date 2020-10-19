An army veteran’s PTSD and how it led to a 12-hour standoff with police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 39-year-old Eliot Davis’ 12-hour standoff with Bakersfield Police could’ve been avoided had he gotten the help he needed.

Police named army veteran Eliot Davis as the man who barricaded himself and his four year old son in a house for 12 hours. 17 News sat down with his brother, sister, and nephew to hear more about Davis’ time in the army and his long-term struggles with PTSD.

39-year-old Eliot Davis allegedly beat his ex-wife with a hammer, grabbed their four year old son, and set off multiple explosions to avoid police.

Bakersfield Police say he barricaded himself and his son at his brother’s house Sunday afternoon. Near memorial hospital on san dimas and 32nd street. The stand-off lasted 12 hours and came to a close on Monday morning when a SWAT team smashed into the house and rescued the 4 year old boy. Today – Eliot Davis’ family speaks up about his severe mental illness.

“He joined the service shortly after 9/11 he felt like it was his duty to go over there and fight,” said Davis’ brother, Daniel Shook. “And unfortunately like a bunch of soldiers that came home, he came home with severe PTSD and was never the same.”

His family says Davis served two tours. One was in Afghanistan, the other in Iraq. His nephew Adrian Barron says he spoke with Davis a lot about his time in war. He says while davis was serving in Iraq, his convoy drove off a cliff and crashed into a river. Davis was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

“And I know thats played a part in his mental illness and then that combined with the PTSD,” Adrian Barron said. “It was never treated properly.”

Davis returned from war in 2005. 17 News spoke with him in 2010 about the mental toll of coming back from war.

“It’s like you cant really connect with anybody like on an emotional level, because they don’t understand how you feel, how you feel inside,” Eliot Davis said.

Davis said his job was to hunt down and kill people.

“You’re over there, your body’s being pumped full of adrenaline for a year straight, you know, that’s one of the best drugs there is,” Davis said. “Then you come home strung out on adrenaline.”

Davis’ sister, Cassandra Barron, says she could tell he had changed after his service.

“It was evident he was not the same,” Cassandra Barron said. “He was more paranoid. More easily agitated.”

His family enrolled him into a program for veterans with ptsd around six years ago and says he improved … for a while. But he slowly developed to bad habits. Barron says Davis turned to alcohol and other drugs to deal with his problems.

“I feel he needs more mental help than he does need to go and get put into the prison system where he wont get the help that he really needs,” Shook said.

If you or an army veteran you know has PTSD and needs help, click here to find resources from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs.