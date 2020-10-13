Amtrak urges booking Thanksgiving tickets early as seating is limited due to physical distancing

WASHINGTON (KGET) – People looking to travel by train this Thanksgiving may want to begin booking seats now.

Amtrak is recommending that people plan ahead and book tickets now to guarantee seats, as the company said bookings are limited to allow for physical distancing amid COVID-19. The company also requires customers and employees to wear face masks.

Amtrak said it is implementing a new standard of travel that includes the following:

Capacity indicators: When searching for travel options, customers will see a volume percentage next to each route so they can get insight into which trains are less crowded. The percentage displayed is available in real time when customers search for their train.

Seamless gate service: To reduce crowds at departure boards, Amtrak app users can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations.

Partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol: As part of this partnership, Amtrak said germ-kill experts and microbiologists from RB will help the company strengthen and reinforce its comprehensive disinfection protocols for trains, stations and Metropolitan Lounges.

Amtrak app: Customers can book, board, check train status and access information from their mobile devices. Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the Amtrak app.

Air filtration systems: All Amtrak trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4 to 5 minutes.

“By combining our enhanced safety efforts with the guidance of our full-time medical director and public health and safety teams who are working in partnership with experts from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, we want to ensure our customers feel a renewed sense of confidence when they travel with us this holiday season,” said Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn.