BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amtrak San Joaquins announced it will suspend several of its trains on Thursday with negotiations between freight railroads and railroad workers unions remained at an impasse.

Amtrak San Joaquins said trains 702, 703, 714, 717, 718, 719 and associated Thruway Bus service on Sept. 15.

Amtrak said Wednesday that while negotiations do not involve their workers, a work stoppage could include dispatchers and other service workers that keep the line operational and safe.

If a deal is not reached by Sept. 15 at 5 p.m., Amtrak San Joaquins will suspend all service beginning Friday, Sept. 16.