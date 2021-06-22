Amtrak San Joaquins services to expand next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amtrak is set to get its Central Valley services back on track next week as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The company said they are expanding their services to match demand, offering more rail and bus services. Starting Monday, daily northbound and southbound train services from Bakersfield to Oakland will resume. Bus services between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, Sacramento to Stockton and Oakland to San Francisco will also resume. Bus service is scheduled to increase on Route 1, which covers Bakersfield to Los Angeles to San Diego.

Café service will be resuming on several trains that carry café cars, according to Amtrak. A free snack box will be provided on trains without a formal café car.

Face masks will still be required for passengers.

Visit amtrak.com for more information.