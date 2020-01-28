Amtrak given go-ahead to begin selling bus-only tickets between Bakersfield and LA area

Amtrak will now be able to offer bus-only travel from Bakersfield to the Los Angeles area for the first time.

On Friday, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority in Stockton approved a resolution allowing Amtrak to offer bus service on its routes to Santa Barbara and Victorville. While the Authority could later approve more routes to LA, the organization is looking to start with those ones.

Amtrak is expected to begin selling the bus-only tickets starting in March, according to the Authority. To travel to Santa Barbara on Route 10 would cost a maximum of $25 per person while a trip to Victorville would cost $22.50.

The decision comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year that ends a requirement that bus passengers have at least a partial rail trip as part of their ticket. Prior to the passage of the bill, people from Kern County who want to travel through Amtrak to the LA area have to take a train from Wasco, according to the Amtrak website.

The Authority said the bill needs to be phased in over time, as it is too difficult to offer bus-only tickets on all routes at the same time. It will start with Route 10, Bakersfield-Oxnard-Santa Barbara, and Route 12, Bakersfield-Lancaster-Victorville.





