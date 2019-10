Firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Burning trash dumped along a road sparked a wildfire Thursday that high winds quickly pushed across a field of dry grass and into a Southern California mobile home park, destroying dozens of residences. (Jennifer Cappuccio Maher/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amtrak Thruway Bus Service said its service between Bakersfield and Los Angeles has been disrupted due to the raging widlfires in Los Angeles.

No alternate transportation is available, Amtrak officials said. Service will resume as conditions permit.

Anyone planning to travel by train should check their train status on Amtrak.com or Amtrak smartphone apps before departing.