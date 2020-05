BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Amigo’s Pizza said it offers $10 large one-topping pizza on behalf of its 10-year anniversary today.

The pizza restaurant said all orders will receive a ten percent discount. All orders will be for curbside pick up only, said Amigo’s Pizza.

To place an order, you can call (661) 837-9900. Amigo’s Pizza is located at 1601 Panama Ln Suite D, Bakersfield, CA.