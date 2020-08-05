Amid speculation, county leaders say no plan in place to temporary close fire stations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s administrative officer addressed speculation Tuesday that some Kern County Fire stations may temporary close amid budget issues.

During a presentation before the Board of Supervisors, Ryan Alsop said the rumors about possible closures, also referred to as brownouts, were not true.

“There is no specific plan to temporarily close fire stations,” he said. “If residents are hearing that, that in fact specific stations are going to be closing, they are being misinformed.”

Alsop’s announcement came roughly one month after the board voted three to one with one abstention to eliminate firefighter overtime payments above federal standards — a vote the fire union opposed, but one Alsop said will save the county more than $3 million.

Closing fire stations is “something I know the fire chief wants to avoid, your board wants to avoid, and something I would like to avoid,” Alsop concluded.

He added the county plans to invest $10 million in the fire fund to purchase new equipment for KCFD.

The official vote on the budget will not take place until later this month.