BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By all accounts, the era of the service club is fading away. The trend most certainly applies at the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ Bakersfield lodge, but they’re not meekly accepting it. Lodge leaders are actively soliciting new members.

The Eagles — in Bakersfield since 1909 – believe there’s still a place in society for the service club — a place that serves the many needs of the community as well as the social needs of individual members.

Surveys reveal that 60% of Americans report feeling lonely on a regular basis. We’re in the midst of an epidemic of loneliness. And that’s devastating from a public health perspective.

At the same time service clubs like Lions, Kiwanis and yes, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, have seen their membership rolls dwindle, some more than others. Stan Shires, immediate past president of the local Eagles lodge, says the number of members has plunged.

“We have about 500 (members),” Shires said. “We’d like to have back (the way things were in) the old days — 4,000. But it’s a societal deal, where people don’t join organizations that provide service to the community like they used to back in the ‘50s.”

Which is a shame, he said, because organizations like the Eagles do a lot of good. They help out nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity, Toys for Tots, Girl Scouts and God’s Pit Crew — any deserving charity, really.

“Our Bingo Committee has a goal of giving out $1,000 a month to different charities,” Shires said.

Yes, Bingo is a big deal around here. So are billiards and, of course, Friday night steak dinners – 12-ounce New York steaks with the usual side dishes. The arresting smell permeates much of downtown Bakersfield, emanating from 17th and H streets. How far does the aroma travel?

“I don’t know, but I know it’s strong close to the building if you’re driving by when we’re cookin’,” Shires said.

Good meals, good works and good friends – it’s all here, it seems.

“I’ve got more (of a) social life than I know what to do with,” Shires said.

How does one become a member of the Bakersfield Eagles lodge, one might ask? Come into the lodge at 1718 17th Street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., fill out an application and find out.