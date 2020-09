BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Amestoy’s on the Hill building on Tuesday.

The East Bakersfield bar has been a local fixture for over 70 years. It closed last year after the owners retired. Amestoy’s neon sign is now being kept in the Kern County Museum.

Bakersfield Fire said the cause of the fire is unknown and no other buildings nearby were damaged.