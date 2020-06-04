America’s Job Center now providing COVID-19 support grants to dislocated workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Workers who have been dislocated due to COVID-19 can now qualify for assistance and support services through America’s Job Center.

The center, in partnership with the Employers Training Resource, are now enrolling and providing support services to workers impacted by COVID_19. Candidates may be eligible to receive $400 or $800 for services such as the equipment necessary to telework, housing assistance, utility assistance and/or transportation assistance.

Those receiving services totaling $400 are individuals who are receiving at least 50 percent of their previous wages either from their employer or through unemployment insurance payments, according to the center.

Candidates who receive services worth $800 are individuals who receive less than 50 percent of their wages from their employer or unemployment payments.

To qualify, individuals must meet at least one of the following:

Laid off due to COVID-19 pandemic

Experienced a reduction in hours and/or pay due to COVID-19

Unable to work for any of the following COVID-19 related reasons:

Subject to quarantine

Required to telework but does not have the necessary equipment

Caregiver for someone who is subject to quarantine

Need to care for children because of school or childcare provider closure

At higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, or lives with someone at higher risk, as outlined on the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 website.

To begin the enrollment process for the program, individuals must register with CalJOBS and complete a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act pre-application.

For more information, visit americasjobcenterofkern.com.