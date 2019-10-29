American Red Cross provides Halloween safety tips for parents

With Halloween only a few days away, the American Red Cross is providing tips for parents to help keep their kids safe. The organization also has a few tips for people planning to hand out candy at their residents.

1. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags and have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

2. Use flame-resistant costumes

3. Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

4. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

5. Walk, don’t run.

6. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.

7. Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys and don’t cross between parked cars.

8. Drivers, use extra caution. The youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.

9. A grown-up should check the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

10. For those handing out candy, light the area of your home well so visitors can see. Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.