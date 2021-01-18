American Red Cross looking for volunteers in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Kern County.

The organization said families continue to depend on volunteers every day for support during emergencies, such as home fires, natural disasters and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Just knowing that someone is there to lend a helping hand during these trying times provides a light of hope for our neighbors,” said Eddie Zamora, executive director of the Kern County and Eastern Sierra chapter of the Red Cross. “Please join us by resolving to help as a Red Cross volunteer and ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”

The Red Cross said it is looking for disaster response volunteers as well as people who can volunteer from home.

Christine Wilson, a local volunteer, has been assisting the Red Cross for several years and has been on the frontlines of disaster responses this year as well as supporting virtually.

“While there are opportunities on the frontlines, there are so many chances to have a volunteer career in a virtual world,” she said. “I appreciate the personal interaction, but there are very meaningful opportunities to give back. There’s a place for everyone in the Red Cross, regardless of your circumstances. Whether you’re a high school student trying to volunteer or a working mom trying to volunteer, there is a place for everyone.”

To learn more about volunteer positions, visit redcross .org/volunteertoday.