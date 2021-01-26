American Heart Association asking residents to wear red Feb. 5 to raise awareness of heart disease in women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Heart Association is asking residents to support Go Red For Women on Feb. 5 by participating in National Wear Red Day. It will help raise awareness of heart disease, the leading killer of women.

“Kern County landmarks including Dignity Health Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Bakersfield Country Club, the Fox Theater, Jim Burke Ford and Chain, Cohn and Stiles on Chester will showcase their support of the Go Red for Women movement by lighting in red,” said a release. “Buildings have been asked to begin their display on Thursday, February 4 to serve as a reminder for community members.”