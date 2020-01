The team from the popular reality TV show “American Pickers” is coming back to California this spring.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team plan to film episodes of the show in March and are asking Californians for any leads they have on any valuable antiques in the state that could be featured on the show.If you have any leads, send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.