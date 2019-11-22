American Offroad donating turkeys to Bakersfield Homeless Center

Members of American Offroad in Bakersfield will be dropping off turkeys to the Bakersfield Homeless Center this Saturday.

The group said it will be dropping off turkeys at the shelter, located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave., at around 8 a.m. as part of its Jeep’N for Turkeys Run. Participating offroaders are expected to meet at American Offroad, 2505 K St., at 7 a.m.

One turkey donation per vehicle is appreciated but not required to participate, the organization said.

For more information, call 661-348-4750.