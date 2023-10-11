BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Legion Post 26 is set to host the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Bakersfield in November.

Organizers say the parade is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. with a free meal for Veterans from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post 26 at 2020 H St., the breakfast will be $8 for non-Veterans.

Lunch will be held after the parade at the American Legion Post 26 from noon to 2 p.m., according to organizers. The lunch is free for Veterans and $8 for a hamburger and $15 for a tri-tip sandwich for non-Veterans.