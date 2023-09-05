The Well Comedy Club will be hosting the show at 8 p.m. Friday evening.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — American Post 26 is set to host their first ever Comedy Extravaganza later this month, according to organizers.

The comedy show will star Andy Kern who you might recognize from Comedy Central and also on the bill, Brian Kiley of the Conan O’Brien Show, organizers said in a news release.

The show is scheduled for Friday Sept. 22 at American Post 26 located at 2020 H St. across the street from the Fox. Dinner and a show will run you $40 and Comedy show tickets are priced at $20.

For reservations and info call Henry at 661-817-5508.