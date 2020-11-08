American Legion Post 26, Kern Law Enforcement Association hold Veterans Day breakfast event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Veterans Day approaches, many are holding events to honor those who served the country.

On Saturday, American Legion Post 26 teamed up with the Kern Law Enforcement Association for a Veteran’s Day breakfast.

The event at the legion’s headquarters was for local veterans who were served a free breakfast that included pancakes, bacon and eggs.

“With the elections going on, I think it’s a good break to just come in and see old friends and stay away from the election topics for a litle bit,” Army veteran Dr. Jose Ortega said.

