Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Election Coverage   •   Politics News
Click Here for Election Results

American Legion Post 26, Kern Law Enforcement Association hold Veterans Day breakfast event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Veterans Day approaches, many are holding events to honor those who served the country.

On Saturday, American Legion Post 26 teamed up with the Kern Law Enforcement Association for a Veteran’s Day breakfast.

The event at the legion’s headquarters was for local veterans who were served a free breakfast that included pancakes, bacon and eggs.

“With the elections going on, I think it’s a good break to just come in and see old friends and stay away from the election topics for a litle bit,” Army veteran Dr. Jose Ortega said.

For more Veterans Day events, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News