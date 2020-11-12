American Legion Post 26 hosts traditional Veterans Day lunch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year after the traditional Veterans Day parade in Bakersfield, local veterans and their families are treated to lunch at American Legion Post 26. The tradition continued Wednesday even without the parade.

Halliburton Oilfield Services teamed up with the Post serving tri-tip sandwiches, burgers and more. Veterans ate for free but anyone who bought lunch helped raise money for the Post which supports local veterans.

“That’s what this Post does, they’re here to help veterans and the community of Bakersfield — support them and honor them,” Mark Sandall said.

Sandall said many veterans still need support after their service. Nationwide, veterans struggle with homelessness, substance abuse or mental health issues. He says anyone needing help can find it in Kern County.

“There’s places to go to seek it, if you want to find help. If you don’t know where to go just task someone in the veteran community, they will point you in the right direction.”